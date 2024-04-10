Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after buying an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after buying an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. 57,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.