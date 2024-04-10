Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Arkos Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 223,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

