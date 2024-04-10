Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 690814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $22.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nutex Health

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $728.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.