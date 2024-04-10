Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 690814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $22.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.
