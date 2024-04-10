NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 4.4% Higher

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.37. 1,980,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,451,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

SMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NuScale Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

