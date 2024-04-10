NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Up 24,000.0% in March

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 24,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NTT DATA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NTT DATA Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Get NTT DATA Group alerts:

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NTT DATA Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.