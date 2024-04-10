NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.39

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $72.97, with a volume of 859363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.34%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.