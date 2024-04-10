Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 759,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,455,199 shares.The stock last traded at $94.17 and had previously closed at $95.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

