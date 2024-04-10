NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 16,375.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XSNX remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 884,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,653. NovAccess Global has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

