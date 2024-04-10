NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. NorthWestern Energy Group comprises 0.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4,989.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. 72,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,891. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.