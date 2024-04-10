Northland Capmk Weighs in on Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRRR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

