Northland Capmk Weighs in on Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Gorilla Technology Group Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.
