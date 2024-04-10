NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Down 12.7%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 210,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 149,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$132.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.80.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

