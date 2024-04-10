North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.90 Per Share

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
North American Income Trust Price Performance
LON:NAIT opened at GBX 290.15 ($3.67) on Wednesday. North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.45 ($3.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.52 million, a PE ratio of 14,646.90 and a beta of 0.70.
About North American Income Trust
