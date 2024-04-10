NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $88.88. 5,226,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,408. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

