NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001483 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,910.20 or 0.99855703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011415 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00131704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.