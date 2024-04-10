Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Newtek Business Services Price Performance
NASDAQ NEWTL opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.
About Newtek Business Services
