NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Up 2.1%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 58,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 237,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.