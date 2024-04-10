Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NHS stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

