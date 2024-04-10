Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $609.34 and last traded at $617.11. Approximately 797,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,293,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $618.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $267.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $598.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

