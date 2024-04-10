NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.
NET Power Stock Performance
Shares of NPWR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. NET Power has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.62.
Institutional Trading of NET Power
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Featured Stories
