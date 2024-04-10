Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 101.7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $372.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,608,738,713 coins and its circulating supply is 43,929,070,391 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

