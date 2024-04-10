Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 341,584 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $71,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

