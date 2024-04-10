Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 63,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 331,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

