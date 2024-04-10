Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.79.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 38.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 469,037 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Generation Bio by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

