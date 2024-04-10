Needham & Company LLC Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $168.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

TSM opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

