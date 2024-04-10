NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.31 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.89 or 0.00009985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.31 billion and $568.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00068639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,346,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,400,337 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,185,253,287 with 1,060,400,337 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.045426 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $704,544,429.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

