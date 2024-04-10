NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.96

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.96 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 1,652 ($20.91), with a volume of 56284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,654 ($20.93).
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,616.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,613.85.
NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,491.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About NB Private Equity Partners
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
