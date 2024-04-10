Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Naturgy Energy Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.