Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

