National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.75

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 10603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $840.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.42.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of National Research by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

