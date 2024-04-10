Nano Trading Up 5.2% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $186.99 million and $3.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,807.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.03 or 0.00890938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00139164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00192247 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00135542 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

