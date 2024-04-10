Murphy USA’s (MUSA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $470.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $413.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $253.92 and a 12-month high of $430.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

