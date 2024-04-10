MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.77. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 53,862 shares.

MultiPlan Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MultiPlan Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 15.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,039,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 1,053,813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 19.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

