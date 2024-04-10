Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $348.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,841. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

