Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $867.83 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $886.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $721.40. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.