Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 56,282 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,282 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of SI-BONE worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 201,615 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $185,285. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $29.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.01.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

