Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 5,588 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

CF stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

