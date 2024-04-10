Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.9 %

MCK stock opened at $527.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $521.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.26. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

