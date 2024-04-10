Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $757.24 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 146,129 shares of company stock valued at $94,364,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

