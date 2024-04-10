Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $943.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $959.25 and a 200 day moving average of $887.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.