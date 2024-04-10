Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

