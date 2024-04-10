Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

