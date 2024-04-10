Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.40.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

ITW opened at $262.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

