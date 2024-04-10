Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

IQV opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.