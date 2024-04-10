Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 121,059 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastly as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 640,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock worth $5,434,420 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

