Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 12,200 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $127,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $384.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0888 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.13%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

