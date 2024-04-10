Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 339,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

