Mizuho Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $106.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NYSE SQ opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

