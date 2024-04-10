Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 44,139 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,139 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,149,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ovintiv by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OVV opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $55.66.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.