Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 300,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 292,414 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 119,661 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.