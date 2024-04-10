Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $330,000 Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

