Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

